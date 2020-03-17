Months ago, I received a convocation—a summons—to renew my carte de séjour. I was told to present myself at exactly 8:35 a.m. at the Préfecture de Police in the IVe arrondissement on March 16th, 2020.

The annual convocation at the Préfecture is a grave ritual for every foreigner in France. The list of documents you must provide is long, strange, and very precise. There are infinitely many rumors about how the process really works. No one is exactly sure.

So far, I’ve been highly impressed by the French bureaucracy. Their paperwork requests are peculiar, but if you give them exactly what they request, they will in turn be polite, competent, professional, and charming. It’s not a surreal and sadistic game, like the Turkish bureaucracy. In its own way, it works very well.

This time, though, I figured the convocation was a death sentence.

There would be hundreds of people on line to enter the Préfecture. No matter how early you get there, you end up standing outside with all the coughers …