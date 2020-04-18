I just spoke to LtCol Tharp. It’s bedtime in his timezone, but he tells me he’s on top of things. That said, since he tells me he works best under pressure, here’s a motivational message for him:

Be seated.

If you don’t reply by tomorrow, Tharp, you will lose by default. Losing is intolerable to a United States Marine.

All this stuff you hear about Marines not wanting to fight, wanting to stay out of the debate, is a lot of bullshit. Americans love to debate. All real Americans love the sting and clash of debate. When you were a kid, you admired the champion marble shooter, the fastest runner, the big-league ball players and the toughest boxers. Americans love a winner and will not tolerate a loser. Americans play to win all the time. The very thought of losing is hateful to Americans. Debate is the most significant competition in which a man can indulge. It brings out all that is best and it removes all that is base.

People who debate me aren’t all going to di…