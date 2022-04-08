This citizen journalism image from the Aleppo Media Center (AMC) shows people searching debris of destroyed buildings after Syrian government forces airstrike, Jabal Bedro, Aleppo, Feb. 19, 2013.

Recently in the magazine, Joshua Treviño addressed, parenthetically, the many people around the world who ask why a war in Europe has so compelled the world’s attention even as horrific wars in Africa and the Middle East grind on without overmuch troubling the world’s sleep.

In my view, the answer is obvious. I have no patience for people who see our university campuses as hotbeds of racial injustice. A micro-aggression short of a light barrage of Russian artillery is insufficient for me to give a damn. But if you’re looking for real prejudice and ethnocentrism in the West, it’s the difference between the way we viewed the war in Syria and the way we view the war in Ukraine.

Alex Christie-Miller, a journalist who was like me living in Turkey when the Syrian war began, and who has been reporting …