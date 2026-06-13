How to Read

For those of you who couldn’t make it, this video accompanies the reading I sent out with the invitation. It will make no sense without it. I’ve copied it below for easy reference.

Here’s a preview of the conversation:

With this, almost all of the videos are posted. I’m holding on to the two that remain—our cognitive warfare symposium and our conversation with the Cohens, père and fille—because I’m experimenting with the editing. I’m trying to figure out what can now be done with AI, and whether there’s a relatively simple way to make the recording of our Zoom calls more like a documentary—that’s to say, clearer and more visually engaging to watch, if you weren’t lucky enough to be there. I’ll either succeed in the next day or two or I’ll give up and just post them. I really want these videos to be as engaging as the symposia themselves: The gatherings are always just terrific, but the way a recorded Zoom call looks and sounds is less terrific: It reminds everyone of Covid.

I want these videos to look like a slick, expensively-produced documentary, with sound to match. The content absolutely merits it. I believe it should be possible to get that look, using AI; I just need to figure out how to prompt it. And maybe I need to wait another month or two. The software may not quite be there yet, but at the rate AI is improving, we will be soon.

So stay tuned for those, and meanwhile, enjoy the discussion.