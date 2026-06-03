The Cosmopolitan Globalist

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Entropy and Empire: Why Energy Decides Everything

The video of our symposium with Blake Suhre
Claire Berlinski's avatar
Claire Berlinski
Jun 03, 2026
∙ Paid

I’m not going to put these videos up in chronological order; I’m going to put the ones that are easiest to edit first. I know someone will say, “Don’t edit them! Just post them!” But no one’s going to watch a four-hour video. The digressions and small talk are fun if you’re part of the conversation, but of no interest to people who aren’t. It would be a shame if no one watched these, because they were great discussions. So I’m trying to edit them down to about 90 minutes each, max.

But I’m putting this one up first, unedited, because Blake wanted a copy, and because it’s not that long.

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