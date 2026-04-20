Liberalism and Literacy

I had to leave promptly yesterday because I was scheduled to be on a podcast, so for the first time since we began hosting these symposia, the recording is not four hours long. (I don’t know what happened after I left, though.) So I didn’t edit it this at all. I just put it up as is. It may be unwatchable because of that, though. Usually, I edit out a ton of cross-talk, digressions, and repetition. If you find it impossible to watch, please do let me know: I’d find it very useful to know how much unedited raw video my readers are willing to tolerate.

Below, Adam explains the mythic mindset—the mental state common to preliterate and post-literate cultures:

He’s right. It’s everywhere, exuding from every pore.

These ideas have, in my view, a great deal of explanatory power.