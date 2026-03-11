This too wound up being a four-hour conversation. But such a good one. I’ve edited it down to an hour and 45 minutes. But for those of you in a hurry, I’m editing a shorter version, too. I’ll put that up next. Stay tuned.
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Iran and the Future of Political Islam
A conversation with Nervana Mahmoud and Shay Khateri
Mar 11, 2026
∙ Paid
The Symposium
Our weekly Sunday gathering to discuss global affairs.Our weekly Sunday gathering to discuss global affairs.