The Cosmopolitan Globalist

The Cosmopolitan Globalist

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Iran and the Future of Political Islam

A conversation with Nervana Mahmoud and Shay Khateri
Claire Berlinski's avatar
Claire Berlinski
Mar 11, 2026
∙ Paid

This too wound up being a four-hour conversation. But such a good one. I’ve edited it down to an hour and 45 minutes. But for those of you in a hurry, I’m editing a shorter version, too. I’ll put that up next. Stay tuned.

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