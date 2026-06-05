The Iran War and the Middle East

Here’s the original invitation:

Frida joined CNN in its earliest days. She covered Moscow in the last days of the USSR, Bosnia, Somalia, Gaza, Latin America, the Amazon, the Gulf, and much more. Western coverage of the war, she points out, has been missing a lot. She used this conversation to round out the picture.

I was taken aback when I realized this symposium took place on May 3. I owe everyone an apology for taking so long to post this. Fortunately, the delay didn’t make the conversation stale. If anything, it’s now even more apt. The details of the news from the Middle East may have changed (though not as much as you might expect), but this conversation remains all too topical.

We talked about Hezbollah, Lebanon, the UAE, Israel, the Strait of Hormuz, oil, fertilizer, drones, missiles, and the dismaying spectacle of a superpower trying to conduct coercive diplomacy through a president who seems to think his adversaries must be like the contractors he used to stiff in Queens. We talked about journalism, strategy, and the failures of American statecraft; We took a grim tour of global supply chains.

The trouble with covering any event involving Donald Trump is that Donald Trump immediately becomes the story: He is a gravitational force field unto himself. So discussions of the war in Iran inevitably to turn into discussions of Trump’s psychology, Trump’s motives, Trump’s polling, Trump’s donors, Trump’s generals, Trump’s television habits, Trump’s latest all-night lunatic posting spree on Truth Social.

As this conversation makes clear, however, the war is larger than Trump. It’s larger than Washington, larger than Netanyahu, and larger than the American argument about whether this is yet another disastrous war of choice or a belated strike against a regime that’s spent decades preparing to make itself untouchable.

This symposium was about widening the lens.