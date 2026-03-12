If you haven’t watched this, this version should be very manageable. And I highly recommend it.
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The Symposium with Nervana Mahmoud and Shay Khateri
Here's the shorter version
Mar 12, 2026
∙ Paid
CRITICAL CONDITIONS with Dan Perry and Claire Berlinski
Analysis of geopolitics, economy, and society, mostly by Dan Perry and Claire Berlinski. Supporting reason, culture and the liberal order now beset from all sides.Analysis of geopolitics, economy, and society, mostly by Dan Perry and Claire Berlinski. Supporting reason, culture and the liberal order now beset from all sides.
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