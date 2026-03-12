The Cosmopolitan Globalist

The Cosmopolitan Globalist

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The Symposium with Nervana Mahmoud and Shay Khateri

Here's the shorter version
Claire Berlinski's avatar
Claire Berlinski
Mar 12, 2026
∙ Paid

If you haven’t watched this, this version should be very manageable. And I highly recommend it.

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