Europe, NATO, and the Strait of Hormuz

Sunday’s discussion was great. (These discussions always are, and if you haven’t joined one yet, you’re missing out on one of the best benefits of subscribing.) If you’re looking for a discussion about how we can get that Strait unblocked and how this crisis will affect Europe and NATO, the people who joined actually know.

We had among us Robert McTague, who for many years worked on the US Army’s plans for Iran. We had CDR Salamander (even I don’t know his real name, but his reputation proceeds him), a now-retired naval officer whose Midrats Podcast is legendary among the kind of people who spend their lives thinking about what we’d do if the Strait of Hormuz were blocked. Shawn Howard worked for 20 years as a CIA Middle East analyst; before that, he served in Iraq as a US Marine—so he has quite a vivid sense of what can happen when a war in the Middle East is poorly planned. And Toomas Hendrik Ilves, the former president of Estonia, was also Estonia’s former minister of foreign affairs and a member of the European Parliament, where he was vice-president of the Foreign Affairs Committee. This group is highly qualified, in other words, to explain what’s happening in the Persian Gulf to you. If they can’t figure out what we’re doing, no one can. (After listening to the conversation, you can complete that syllogism for yourself.)

Because I didn’t want to spend all week editing this, I just put the whole thing up, minus a bit of small talk at the beginning and end. I’d be very glad if you told me whether it’s significantly harder to follow than usual. I usually correct cross-talk, take out long diversions, proofread and correct the captions, and make sure every word is audible (unless I used profanity, in which case I make sure that it isn’t, because I don’t want my father to call me to complain). I didn’t do any of that this time. How big a difference does it make, in your view?

We asked whether the unprecedented geopolitical crisis will force Europe toward deeper integration, especially by facilitating the creation of unified capital markets and joint borrowing, or whether energy and food price shocks, coupled with massive refugee flows owing to the war and the damage to the global economy, actually help the right-wing populists who want to tear the EU apart.

We talked about the EU’s defense procurement disputes and its weak tech financing; and Hungary’s upcoming elections. (If Russia and the US weren’t both backing Orbàn, Toomas and I agree, he’d have no hope of being reelected.) We also talked wondered what’s going on in Russia, which has shut down internet access in Moscow and St. Petersburg.

We asked what would happen if Trump carried out his threats to strike Iran’s power grid. (Nothing good, so it’s a good thing he didn’t do that.) Here’s a post Shawn wrote about this yesterday:

Then—this was really helpful—CMR Sal gave us the naval officer’s perspective on unblocking the Strait, ran through the USN’s (longstanding) plans for countering mines and anti-ship missiles, and discussed the threat picture in the Strait, including the threat of drones. He also argued that the decision to keep our NATO allies out of the loop when we planned this might not have been completely indefensible. (I was dubious.)

We debated what, exactly, Trump wants from Europe, discussed Europe’s limited naval capacity, and worried about NATO’s credibility. We also discussed Marco Rubio’s speech in Munich and the strange way MAGA seems to disdain the Enlightenment.

Finally, we talked about the strategic importance of supporting Ukraine, and the terrible performance of the news media in covering the Iran war.

My heartfelt thanks to our guests and to everyone who joined: It was a great conversation.

00:05 Introductions

01:20 How Bad Is It? A Geopolitical Assessment

03:08 European Fiscal Unity & the EU’s Future

20:04 Strait of Hormuz: The 48-Hour Ultimatum

24:34 Mines, Missiles & Drones: An Expert Naval Analysis

35:24 Clearing the Strait: What Needs to Be Done

01:00:12 NATO’s Future & Transatlantic Relations

01:14:45 The Enlightenment Roots of America & Europe

01:19:12 MAGA as Counter-Enlightenment

01:24:31 Deterring Russia & Supporting Ukraine

01:29:08 Media Failure & the Information Crisis

The Commander wrote a follow-up post after this conversation:

On another subject—or the same one, actually, just a different venue—Nick Cohen had me on his podcast, The Lowdown, over the weekend.

I spoke to him before this discussion, which is too bad, because I would have been better-informed about the options for clearing the Strait if I’d done so afterward, but otherwise, it’s a good summary of the situation:

If you subscribe now, you can join us next week. The Zoom link is below the paywall. It’s the same time and link every week.

And stay tuned. I’ve been working on a long essay about Iran, and I’m almost ready to part with it.

Almost.

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