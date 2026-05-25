Unconditional Surrender ...

Your faithful correspondent is sending this from the lobby of the hotel below my apartment, where the very nice propriétaire is letting me use the hotel internet. It’s quite nice here, actually. It’s air conditioned. I should have come here instead of trying to record it in my apartment as I hung halfway out the window. Alas, I didn’t, so the sound quality on my end leaves something to be desired. But Dan’s side is fine, and he did most of the talking.

I shouldn’t push my luck by hanging out in this nice lobby all day, though. No one appreciates it when someone sits down, orders a coffee, and proceeds to use the Internet for hours without buying anything else. But I wanted to be sure you got this, at least.

While I was editing this, news of an important development in this story came clattering over the transom. From Dan’s show notes: