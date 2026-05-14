The Cosmopolitan Globalist

The Cosmopolitan Globalist

The Cosmopolitan Globalist
Critical Conditions
The Strange Death of Labour and Tory Britain
0:00
-15:10

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Cosmopolitan Globalist

The Strange Death of Labour and Tory Britain

Checking in from London, Dan reports on the demise of the UK's traditional parties
Claire Berlinski's avatar
Claire Berlinski
May 14, 2026
∙ Paid

Note: I know, I know! Your newsletter is late! I’ll explain: Wait for a longer newsletter today.

User's avatar

Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of Claire Berlinski.

Or purchase a paid subscription.
© 2026 Claire Berlinski · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture