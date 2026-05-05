Our guest today is Tim Judah, a special correspondent for The Economist who has long reported on the Balkans and Ukraine. His most recent book is In Wartime: Stories from Ukraine:

Making his way from the Polish border in the west, through the capital city and the heart of the 2014 revolution, to the eastern frontline near the Russian border, Tim Judah brings a rare glimpse of the reality behind the headlines. Along the way he talks to the people living through the conflict—mothers, soldiers, businessmen, poets, politicians—whose memories of a contested past shape their attitudes, allegiances and hopes for the future. Together, their stories paint a vivid picture of what the second largest country in Europe feels like in wartime: a nation trapped between powerful forces, both political and historical.

Dan and I asked him how is the war is going, what he expects to happen next, and why Ukraine has been able to ramp up its defense production so rapidly while Europe and America seem unable to do the same. The answer, he said, was encapsulated by something a British official had recently said to him: From their perspective, it’s not 1939. It’s 1934.

“Good Lord,” Dan and I both thought when we heard that. “That is one hell of a mistake.”

As Dan wrote in his show notes: “Karl Marx famously wrote that history repeats itself, “first as tragedy, second as farce.” The danger, given the level of leadership in the world, is that we’ve got both of these at once.