Why do Elected Leaders Destroy Democracy?

I’ll let Susan Stokes introduce herself. From her website:

I am the Tiffany and Margaret Blake Distinguished Service Professor of Political Science at the University of Chicago and Director of the Chicago Center on Democracy. I have written or coauthored six books on topics including democratic theory, distributive politics and clientelism, political behavior and participation, democratic erosion, and Latin American politics. I am President-elect of the American Political Science Association and a member of the National Academy of Sciences and the American Academy of Arts Sciences. I am past chair of APSA’s Comparative Politics and Democracy and Autocracy Sections, past chair of the Yale Political Science Department, and a founding member of Bright Line Watch.

My latest book is entitled The Backsliders: Why Leaders Undermine Their Own Democracies. It offers an explanation for the wave of democratic erosion or backsliding that has affected many countries in the early 21st century, includ…