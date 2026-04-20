The Cosmopolitan Globalist

The Cosmopolitan Globalist

The Cosmopolitan Globalist
Critical Conditions
Why do Elected Leaders Destroy Democracy?
Preview
0:00
-2:23

Why do Elected Leaders Destroy Democracy?

A conversation with Susan Stokes
Claire Berlinski's avatar
Claire Berlinski
Apr 20, 2026
∙ Paid

I’ll let Susan Stokes introduce herself. From her website:

I am the Tiffany and Margaret Blake Distinguished Service Professor of Political Science at the University of Chicago and Director of the Chicago Center on Democracy. I have written or coauthored six books on topics including democratic theory, distributive politics and clientelism, political behavior and participation, democratic erosion, and Latin American politics. I am President-elect of the American Political Science Association and a member of the National Academy of Sciences and the American Academy of Arts Sciences. I am past chair of APSA’s Comparative Politics and Democracy and Autocracy Sections, past chair of the Yale Political Science Department, and a founding member of Bright Line Watch.

My latest book is entitled The Backsliders: Why Leaders Undermine Their Own Democracies. It offers an explanation for the wave of democratic erosion or backsliding that has affected many countries in the early 21st century, includ…

User's avatar

Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of Claire Berlinski.

Or purchase a paid subscription.
© 2026 Claire Berlinski · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture