The Price of Idiocracy

Dan and I tour Iran, Lebanon, Russia, and public opinion polls that suggest the world now believes China will have a more positive effect on the world in the coming decade than the United States. The world’s leaders are idiots and psychopaths—all doing so much damage, so needlessly.

From Dan’s show notes:

In today’s episode of Critical Conditions, Claire and I tried to untangle the increasingly surreal state of play surrounding Iran—where uncertainty itself has basically become the story.

One moment, Trump threatens Iran with annihilation “like the world has never seen.” The next, Washington appears convinced that Tehran is on the verge of signing some hastily assembled one-page framework reportedly floated by the now undynamic duo of Kushner et Witkoff. Meanwhile, Iranian officials alternately deny negotiations are happening at all, hint that talks are progressing, and issue threats about the Strait of Hormuz.

The UAE said this week it was attacked—and nobody even seems to know who migh…