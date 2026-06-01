Why I liked living in a fantasy world better

Dan and I had a good catch-up. We talked a bit about what the Internet’s doing to our minds. I realized, as we spoke, that for Dan, the concept of “an introvert” is alien. You can hear that when I speak about “recharging by being alone,” it just doesn’t compute for him. He thought I must be a total weirdo.

(We’re a non-negligible percentage of humankind. Leave us alone.)

We also talked some about yesterday’s symposium, which was especially good, albeit deeply disturbing. Toward the end, when we talk about the economic consequences of the Hormuz crisis, you’ll hear another place where something I’m saying just doesn’t compute.

David Gordon, one of our regular symposium attendees, has been arguing that people just don’t realize how bad the economic crisis ahead is going to be. They’re unprepared for it, physically and psychologically. After talking to Dan—who doesn’t think it will be that bad—I think David’s probably right.

As for the crisis ahead, read Miles Taylor’s recent piece:

Miles …