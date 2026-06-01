The Cosmopolitan Globalist

The Cosmopolitan Globalist

The Cosmopolitan Globalist
Critical Conditions
Why I liked living in a fantasy world better
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Why I liked living in a fantasy world better

Dan and I talk about the internet, introverts, antisemites, anti-Zionists, the Iron Curtain, German politics, Syrian immigrants, and the impending economic disaster.
Claire Berlinski's avatar
Claire Berlinski
Jun 01, 2026
∙ Paid

Dan and I had a good catch-up. We talked a bit about what the Internet’s doing to our minds. I realized, as we spoke, that for Dan, the concept of “an introvert” is alien. You can hear that when I speak about “recharging by being alone,” it just doesn’t compute for him. He thought I must be a total weirdo.

(We’re a non-negligible percentage of humankind. Leave us alone.)

We also talked some about yesterday’s symposium, which was especially good, albeit deeply disturbing.1 Toward the end, when we talk about the economic consequences of the Hormuz crisis, you’ll hear another place where something I’m saying just doesn’t compute.

David Gordon, one of our regular symposium attendees, has been arguing that people just don’t realize how bad the economic crisis ahead is going to be. They’re unprepared for it, physically and psychologically. After talking to Dan—who doesn’t think it will be that bad—I think David’s probably right.

As for the crisis ahead, read Miles Taylor’s recent piece:

DEFIANCE.News
Trump is about to do something no president has done: cause a "permanent" recession.
Donald Trump’s war, gas prices, and taxes on goods are conspiring to create a terrible recession. But it’s worse than people think. This one might be “permanent…
Read more
6 days ago · 1181 likes · 30 comments · Miles Taylor

Miles …

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