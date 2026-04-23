The Cosmopolitan Globalist

The Cosmopolitan Globalist

The Cosmopolitan Globalist
Critical Conditions
We Ask Anything
0:00
-18:00

We Ask Anything

Dan and I try asking anything that comes to mind.
Claire Berlinski's avatar
Claire Berlinski
Apr 23, 2026

Today, because it’s Ask Me Anything day, Dan and I played the Ask Me Anything game. The only rule: No more than 30 seconds per answer. (This nearly killed Dan.)

We covered a lot of ground: Why is modern architecture so awful? Will Netanyahu be reelected? Have drones made the US military obsolete? Is mankind basically good?

This came to me only after the podcast, alas:

There once was a canon named Paco Bel
Composed over dinner at Taco Bell
Claire cried: Dan, I might choke
on this Tex-Mex baroque!
Shoot this canon and gigue in la poubelle!

Esprit d’escalier, I’m telling you.

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