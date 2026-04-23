We Ask Anything

Today, because it’s Ask Me Anything day, Dan and I played the Ask Me Anything game. The only rule: No more than 30 seconds per answer. (This nearly killed Dan.)

We covered a lot of ground: Why is modern architecture so awful? Will Netanyahu be reelected? Have drones made the US military obsolete? Is mankind basically good?

This came to me only after the podcast, alas:

Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published There once was a canon named Paco Bel Composed over dinner at Taco Bell Claire cried: Dan, I might choke on this Tex-Mex baroque! Shoot this canon and gigue in la poubelle !

Esprit d’escalier, I’m telling you.