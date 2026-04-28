What if the White House correspondents had been in Mali?

Dan and I discussed the strange event at the White House Correspondents’ dinner, and I lamented that all those journalists were in Washington instead of all the places around the world that could really use more attention.

From Dan’s show notes:

We began with the latest failed seeming attempted assassination of Trump. No one was hurt, the system functioned, and yet the normalization of such episodes says something profound about the political climate in the United States. As we argued, isolated acts of violence don’t necessarily prove anything on their own, but the broader ecosystem—marked by polarization, saturation of firearms, and a kind of societal nihilism—cannot be ignored. The real debate, as usual, wasn’t about the event, but about whether anything meaningful can be done in response.

From there, we pivoted to what isn’t being covered: Mali, and the steady, underreported advance of jihadist groups across West Africa. Claire made the crucial point that al-Qaeda’s growing sophisti…