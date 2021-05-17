From Claire—If you’re only tuning in now, you’ve a bit of catching up to do. For the past week and more, the Cosmopolitan Globalists have examining this question: Omnibus perpensis, what’s the best way to provide energy for the globe’s 7.9 billion people?

The debate has been lively, and despite the bitter acrimony, enlightening. Certainly, I know much more about energy than I did when we started. I’ve considered the question in much greater fullness and come better to appreciate its fiendish complexity. I hope our readers feel the same way. I hope, too, that you share my gratitude to our moderator, Ron Steenblik. His even temper and mastery of the politics and literature of energy policy made this exercise particularly fruitful.

Here’s a Table of Contents for those who’ve recently joined us:

Preface: We propose a wild, week-long debate.