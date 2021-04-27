From Claire—we seem to be slightly off-schedule this week. You all did a splendid job yesterday of pretending it was Sunday. May I ask you to keep up the pretense and assume today is Monday? I promise this won’t last more than a week.

Today I’m delighted to introduce Ronald Steenblik, who will moderate our discussion during Energy Week. I should explain that the Cosmopolitan Globalist has a kind of weird juju for attracting exactly the right person at exactly the right time. It’s as if some invisible hand believes in the Cosmopolitan Globalist’s mission and wants us to succeed. The friendly juju is such that the moment I think, “You know, I don’t really know enough about energy to moderate this discussion. We could really use a specialist. Like, someone who used to work for the International Energy Agency and produced the IEA’s first estimates of subsidies to European and Japanese coal producers. Or maybe someone who oversaw the OECD’s inventory of government support to fossil fuels. …