By Vivek Kelkar and Claire Berlinski

Four years and several months ago, the United States stood on the verge of commanding the Pacific by means of a vast trade zone that would exclude China, forcing it to bend to America’s will or be frozen out.

The Trans-Pacific Partnership originated in a 2005 trade deal among small Pacific Rim countries threatened by China. In 2008, George W. Bush spotted the strategic and economic potential of this bloc. Under his aegis, the United States entered negotiations to join and enlarge it.

After seven arduous years of public and private negotiation, including nineteen rounds of official talks, American negotiators emerged in late 2015 triumphant, having wrested painful concessions from Japan’s protected farmers and automakers, Canada’s dairy producers, and the American pharmaceutical industry alike. The TPP, signed on February 4, 2016, would have been the biggest, and certainly the wealthiest, free-trade zone in history.

Canada, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, …