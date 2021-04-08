Cosmopolitan Globalists Alexander Hurst, in Paris, and Benjamin Wolf, in Vienna, have kindly shared this conversation with us.

Alexander: The last time we had a chat, I was complaining that the French government was just reacting to Covid instead of anticipating the obvious with pre-emptive shutdowns. Now we’re back in exactly the same situation.

This brings me to a larger frustration that’s been bubbling in me all year long as I’ve observed—and lived though—Europe’s response to the pandemic. Europe’s not learning fast enough, and it keeps making the same mistakes. It’s not audacious enough. Even though its cautious approach is meant to be risk-averse, it doesn’t see the enormous amount of risk it’s taking by attempting to avoid risk.

Take France. It would have been cheaper and far more pleasant for everyone here if a year ago Macron had announced a €5 billion moonshot project to fund vaccine development at the the Institut Pasteur, Sanofi, and Valneva, and if they’d succeeded in putt…