Your wish is our command, Part I
The Cosmopolitan Globalists live to serve. We answer all of your questions.
From Claire—Over the weekend, the Cosmopolitan Globalists invited our readers to ask us anything. We confess that we were a bit nervous: What if we threw a party and noone came? Or worse: What if someone asked a question to which we didn’t know the answer?
But our readers pulled through for us with great questions. Forthwith, our answers. (For reasons of space, today’s newsletter will arrive in two parts.)