This is the remit of The Cosmopolitan Globalist:

The Cosmopolitan Globalist strives to provide educated, erudite, and credible reporting and analysis from the world around, treating issues of global import. It is not nationalist, partisan, narrow-minded, or provincial. Our outlook is cosmopolitan and worldly.

We are attached to 18th-century Enlightenment ideals: rational inquiry, free speech, free trade, progress, tolerance, fraternity, constitutional governance, the rule of law, and the separation of state from church, temple, and mosque. We wonder how these ideals will survive the digital age. We will deliver world-class coverage of consequential events even as we consider every issue from an informed local perspective. Our writers live in the countries from which they report. They understand local politics intimately. We will seek insight from academia and other experts: We value expertise. But we do not worship it.