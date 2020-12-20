The Cosmopolitan Globalists are thrilled to present the first Letter to the Editors we have ever received.

Adam Garfinkle—member of the editorial board of American Purpose, founding editor of The American Interest, distinguished fellow at the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies at Nanyang Technological University, and dear friend of the Cosmopolitan Globalists—wrote to us over the weekend to tell us we are wrong about the RCEP—or at least, only half-right.

We stopped the presses to publish it. Vivek has replied to Adam.

Best of all, we have cajoled from Adam a promise to discuss this with us in a podcast, which we will record as soon as possible and post immediately. Do please send us any questions you’d like us to ask him.

It’s all so exciting we can hardly bear it.