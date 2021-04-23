From Claire—The Cosmopolitan Globalists have many different views of Biden’s climate summit. Depending which Cosmopolitan Globalist you ask, we view the summit and the extravagant promises it elicited from the world’s leaders with admiration, approbation, acceptance, indifference, cynicism, or outright horror.

In light of this, we’ve decided next week is Energy Week. Next week, all week, we will devote this forum to asking, “Omnibus perpensis, what’s the best way to provide energy for the globe’s 7.9 billion people?”

We envision a lively discussion. All of our readers are welcome—encouraged—to participate. We’ll be running a number of excellent essays about fossil fuels, nuclear power, and green tech; we’ll be taking all questions from our readers—as well as submissions, should they wish to write at length; and at the end of the week, we’ll wrap it up with a Grand Cosmopolicast Debate, followed by the announcement of a winner.

We aim to showcase a wide variety of opinions, because we w…