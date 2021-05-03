From Claire—Dr. X is an old friend and a distinguished climate scientist. Why, you may ask, does he prefer to be anonymous? Because his wife finds the American political climate—and the things people say on social media, in particular—utterly repellent and vicious. She wants no part of it near their family. She married a scientist, not a public figure.

Can you blame her?

Congratulations to America for screwing up freedom of expression so badly that earnest scientists now act like Soviet dissidents.