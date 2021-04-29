From Claire—Owing to the number and quality of submissions we’ve received, Energy Week will run through the weekend and well into midweek next week. To make things more dynamic, we plan do two things.

First, tomorrow, we’ll open discussion forums dedicated to specific propositions. This will allow us more thoroughly to explore specific issues without the distraction of considering too many things at once. Among these propositions will be, for example, “Solar power will soon be sufficient to meet the whole world’s need for energy.” Since your comments suggest a particularly keen interest in the question, another will be, “Climate change poses an existential risk to human life.” We’ll do this by creating separate threads on Substack dedicated to each proposition. But we won’t mail them all to you: We’ll link to them from the newsletter you’ll receive tomorrow, so look out for them.

The authors, the Cosmopolitan Globalists, and Dr. X will participate in these debates. (Dr. X has been read…