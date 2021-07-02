Epistemic chaos and the Delta variant: Part I
Bad arguments about the dangers of vaccines and the efficacy of snake-oil cures will kill many thousands and prolong the pandemic. Should YouTube censor them?
From Claire—Welcome back to Doom Week. As you surely realize by now, our definition of “a week” at the Cosmopolitan Globalist is elastic. We were completely preoccupied last week by the building of our ravishing new website, which we’ll soon unveil to our adoring readers. You will love it. Subscribe now before we raise the price, because once the world sees this thing, it will be a seller’s market: