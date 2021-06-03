From Claire—Asteroid impacts. Gamma ray bursts. Nuclear war. Biological weapons. Artificial intelligence. Disinformation. Atomically-precise 3D printers. Autonomous nanobots. Physics disasters. Stratospheric geoengineering.

Inspired by the public’s dawning realization that yes, Covid19 could very well have escaped from a Wuhan lab, we’ll be looking over the coming week at global catastrophic risks. Are we sleepwalking toward extinction? How should we think about catastrophic and existential risks? Can we quantify them? Is there a rational way to assess how much we should spend or sacrifice to mitigate them?

Today, in a bridge from Energy Week to Catastrophic Risk Week, Vivek Kelkar writes about striking new developments in the law and economics of climate risk. Apart from this essay, though, we won’t be considering climate change as a catastrophic risk. We figure we’ve written enough about this recently, and so has everyone else. The public is acutely aware that climate change poses …