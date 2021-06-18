By Owen Lewis

The terms “existential risk,” “catastrophic risk,” and “risk to civilization” are used too casually, and often incorrectly: generally, as synonyms for “big risk.” This common misuse denudes the words of their meaning and import. At the Cosmopolitan Globalist, we adhere to a formal definition: It is a global catastrophic risk if it might, realistically, kill ten million people on two separate continents, or wreak US$10 trillion in damages. It is a risk to civilization if it threatens organized human life: When Albert Einstein said, “I know not with what weapons World War III will be fought, but World War IV will be fought with sticks and stones,” that is what he meant. An existential risk—as the root word exist suggests—threatens the extinction of humanity.

An existential risk is necessarily a global catastrophic risk, but not vice-versa. Journalists, politicians, and even—too often—scientists sometimes describe climate change and pandemics as existential risks. They are u…