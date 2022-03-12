We’ve had a gratifying surge of new readers and subscribers in the past weeks. We think it’s because the war in Ukraine validates our founding proposition—namely, that there’s wasteland in the English-language media where serious, intelligent, in-depth coverage of foreign news ought to be.

Our old subscribers know, because we’ve told them so often, that the absence of foreign news in the legacy media isn’t a figment of their imagination. For a host of structural and technological reasons (mostly related to the rise of cable and the Internet, but also due to profound cultural changes), the legacy media no longer has the resources to cover foreign news. I’ve written about this quite a bit: