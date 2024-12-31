Happy New Year, one and all!

I’ll let you in on a trade secret. At this time of year, newsrooms are short-staffed because everyone’s using their vacation time to take an extra-long holiday break, and the people who aren’t out of town are calling in sick because they’re hung over. This is why your daily newspaper today was written about a month ago. (Don’t believe me? Have a look at the front page of any major paper right now: Year-in-Review roundups, features, stories that were filed months ago, and Jimmy Carter obituaries—and did you know that newspapers write those kinds of obituaries in advance?)

But here at the Cosmopolitan Globalist, we’re fully staffed and working like beavers. Unlike our competitors, we've got a fresh best-of-the-year review for you. This was not sitting in the freezer and microwaved. In fact, I only just finished it in the nick of time before the New Year.

Even better, we’re having a massive New Year Sale—for those of you who missed our sale on Black Friday.

How…