For the past week, I’ve been writing and tossing out newsletters daily because the news has been breaking so fast that by the time I finish my thought, what I’ve written is obsolete. So I hereby announce that I will send this newsletter when it’s finished, even if Mars attacks.

I probably shouldn’t tempt fate by writing that.

When we founded CG, we decided that we wouldn’t chase breaking news. We would not strive to be first. We’d strive to be the best. We also decided that our focus wouldn’t be American politics, but the larger world that’s now ignored by the English-language media.

But I’ve been absolutely gripped—as you have, I’m sure, as has the entire world—by the drama unfolding in the United States. I haven’t been able to concentrate on much else. The presidential contest is not only the biggest story in the US, but the biggest global story—the one that will most profoundly shape the world in the years and decades to come. (If my American readers are watching this with alarm, im…