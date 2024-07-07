They called Michael Heseltine “Tarzan” back when he was Margaret Thatcher’s Secretary of Defense. He’s 91 now. Only he was willing to say it plainly:

We’re facing the most dishonest election campaign of modern times. Because both major parties have got one obsession, and that is to keep the real debate out of … the subject of Brexit. And you can’t have a discussion about the country’s economy, or its defense, or immigration, or the environment, and not discuss Brexit. I mean, we have cut ourselves off from our principal market, our most important partners. And that is the underlying crisis that faces this country. And it’s terrifying to me that whilst public opinion is moving, and the younger generation is frustrated, the two major parties think they can go through six weeks of campaigning and not have anything to say about it.