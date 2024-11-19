The rules for destroying a liberal democracy, revisited
Let's subject the hypothesis that I suffer from Trump Derangement Syndrome to an empirical test.
Note: Separately, I’ll be sending a few thoughts about Biden’s long-overdue decision to permit Ukraine to carry out deep strikes in Russia with US missiles. If I have readers who are worried we’re about to perish in a nuclear war, though, don’t sweat it. The risk of nuclear war in the coming decades is intolerably high, but it won’t happen in response to this decision.