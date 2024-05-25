Stanley Baldwin

Preface

I realize this is a long essay. Usually, I’d break an essay like this into parts and publish them serially. But I decided against it.

As elections approach, journalists tend to temper their criticism of the candidate they favor. But I don’t propose to tell you that Joe Biden is doing a terrific job, because he’s not. Biden’s foreign policy is a dangerous disaster.

I nonetheless believe voting for Donald Trump would be insane. I deeply disapprove of the choice to do so. I know I have readers who plan to vote for him. I wish I could persuade you otherwise. But I don’t suffer from the conceit that anything I write will change your mind. American political identities are far too hardened for earnest efforts at persuasion to have any effect. Besides, my audience is so small that even if I persuaded every one of you to vote for Biden, it would matter less than a rainstorm over my precinct on Election Day.

So I write what I think is true. But I refuse to publish anythi…