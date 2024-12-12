Text within this block will maintain its original spacing when published David Berlinski P a ris

Il y a un feu au cœur des choses. I smelled its smoke from my bedroom window before I saw the fire. From the street, I could hear the fire, cackling like mad, before I could see the flames. Then they shot up from deep inside the cathedral’s roof. The police began shooing everyone away. I joined a small crowd that had gathered on the quai aux Fleurs, just where it meets the pont d’Arcole. No one had yet been locked by fascination.

When the steeple began to fall, a sigh went through the crowd, a sound I had never heard before.