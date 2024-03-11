'Round the Globe with John and Claire

Show notes:
India joins the elite list of nations with test of Agni-V MIRV tech
Mission Divyastra: What Agni-5 missile with MIRV tech can do
IAEA: Iran is “not entirely transparent” on its atomic program
Too close for comfort: Cases of near-nuclear use and options for policy
Twenty mishaps that might have started accidental nuclear war
Causes of false missile alerts: the sun, the moon and a 46-cent chip
Black carbon lofts wildfire smoke high into the stratosphere to form a persistent plume
Could nuclear weapons testing resume as global tensions rise?
Several countries could be planning nuclear tests, India and Pakistan may follow suit
Where are they? Why I hope the search for extraterrestrial life finds nothing
Here are some of the articles CG has published over the years treating the (very real, and growing) risk of nuclear war. Many of you have read them already, but if you’re new to CG, be sure to have a look.
I’m writing a bit more, separately, about the latest news about Iran’s nuclear program. Stay tuned. Meanwhile, read that. ⬆️ It’s news you can use.