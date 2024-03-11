The Cosmopolitan Globalist

The Cosmopolitan Globalist

The Cosmopolitan Globalist
The Cosmopolicast
'Round the Globe with John and Claire
0:00
-22:03

'Round the Globe with John and Claire

India has broken the MIRV barrier. What does this mean for the NPT?
Claire Berlinski's avatar
Joxley's avatar
Claire Berlinski and Joxley
Mar 11, 2024

Show notes:

Here are some of the articles CG has published over the years treating the (very real, and growing) risk of nuclear war. Many of you have read them already, but if you’re new to CG, be sure to have a look.

The risk of accidental nuclear war

Claire Berlinski
·
June 8, 2021
The risk of accidental nuclear war

We have come close many times. We have fixed nothing.

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The most urgent global existential threat remains that of nuclear war

The most urgent global existential threat remains that of nuclear war

Claire Berlinski
·
August 1, 2021
Read full story
Doomsday Ahead

Doomsday Ahead

Claire Berlinski
·
February 1, 2020
Read full story
Tactical nukes and Armageddon

Tactical nukes and Armageddon

October 7, 2022
Read full story
Going Ballistic

Going Ballistic

Claire Berlinski
·
February 1, 2023
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Biotechnology and the Fermi Paradox

Biotechnology and the Fermi Paradox

Claire Berlinski
·
June 12, 2021
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The Budapest Memorandum.

The Budapest Memorandum.

Claire Berlinski
·
September 25, 2019
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I’m writing a bit more, separately, about the latest news about Iran’s nuclear program. Stay tuned. Meanwhile, read that. ⬆️ It’s news you can use.

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