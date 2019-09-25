From the Kyiv Post :

What’s going on here? Why is Ukraine suddenly on the front page of virtually every American newspaper? The Kyiv Post has broken down the scandal into questions and answers to help you understand what’s true, what isn’t, and why we’re all talking about it now.

Would you please read that first and then come back? Don’t get lost on the Kyiv Post and forget about the newsletter. But read it first. Look at this from Ukraine’s perspective.

The authors have absolutely no reason to want to be embroiled in American partisan politics. They actually live in Ukraine.

Ukrainians are being killed by Russia’s armed forces and mercenaries.

From the Ukrainian media, via Google translate:

Holding up military assistance to Ukraine gets Ukrainians killed. For Ukrainians, it’s literally a matter of life and death.