Trinity Test, Alamogordo, NM. July 16, 1945, 5:29:45 a.m. (Mountain War Time). Yield: 19 - 21 Kilotons. Federal government of the United States, Public domain,

From Claire—welcome back to Doom Week.

The theoretical physicist Lawrence Krauss served for many years as the chair of the Board of Sponsors of the Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists. You may recall that the Bulletin was founded, in 1945, by Albert Einstein and other scientists who developed the first atomic weapons for the Manhattan Project.

The Doomsday Clock is set, annually, in consultation with the Bulletin’s Board of Sponsors. In recent years, the Bulletin has expanded its remit; where once it treated only the threat of atomic annihilation, it now includes in its assessment such considerations as climate change, biotechnology, disinformation, and other disruptive technologies.

In 2018, with the clock set at 2½ minutes to midnight, Krauss wrote: