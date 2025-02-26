The summary if you’re in a hurry:

Elon Musk is rapidly replacing as much of our government as he can with AI.

Even if you don’t care that this amount to a democracy-terminating coup, you should know that xAI’s Grok is riddled with massive security flaws. Installing AI that has undergone no safety testing in sensitive government systems is a cybersecurity disaster—or much worse—waiting to happen.

When the inevitable disaster ensues, it will only solidify xAI’s power, because no one else will know how to fix it.

Under the EU’s AI Act, any AI that replaces a critical government function must be subjected to rigorous safety testing. We no longer even have an executive order mandating safeguards like this, no less legislation.