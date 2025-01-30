A thought experiment

Suppose you’re driving to the airport. You’re about to put your kids on a flight to visit Grandma and Grandpa. It’s the first time they’ve flown by themselves. They’re excited, you’re a little nervous. At the traffic light, you check their boarding passes one more time. Unaccompanied minors, middle row, flying the luxurious new Acmeliner 4000—it all looks fine.

You put on the radio for the traffic report and listen to the tail end of the news report on URN—Uncommonly Rational News. “A whistleblower at Acme Airplanes says the new Acmeliner 4000 suffers from a catastrophic design flaw,” says the announcer evenly. We’ve asked the whistleblower to join us today in our studio.”

You hear the whistleblower’s metallic voice through an anonymizer. “We can get it up in the air just fine,” he says. “But we’ve got no idea how to land it. By our internal calculations, there’s a 20 percent chance it will crash.”

The interviewer, who is uncommonly rational about risk, replies, “Twen…