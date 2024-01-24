Is North Korea planning a surprise nuclear attack?

Robert Carlin and Siegfried Hecker are informed professional observers of North Korea. Carlin has spent his life studying and negotiating with North Korea, first as an intelligence analyst at the CIA and State Department, later, for a decade, as part of the US diplomatic team. Hecker is a nuclear scientist and the former director of the Los Alamos lab who has personally assessed the Yongbyon nuclear facility.

They’ve published an alarming article in 38 North, a publication devoted to analyzing North Korea’s policy and technical capabilities. They’re not amateurs, and the publication isn’t a lightweight venue. They write: