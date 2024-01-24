The Danger We Face
American deterrence has eroded. This has catastrophic implications. Here is what we must do.
Is North Korea planning a surprise nuclear attack?
Robert Carlin and Siegfried Hecker are informed professional observers of North Korea. Carlin has spent his life studying and negotiating with North Korea, first as an intelligence analyst at the CIA and State Department, later, for a decade, as part of the US diplomatic team. Hecker is a nuclear scientist and the former director of the Los Alamos lab who has personally assessed the Yongbyon nuclear facility.
They’ve published an alarming article in 38 North, a publication devoted to analyzing North Korea’s policy and technical capabilities. They’re not amateurs, and the publication isn’t a lightweight venue. They write:
The situation on the Korean Peninsula is more dangerous than it has been at any time since early June 1950. That may sound overly dramatic, but we believe that, like his grandfather in 1950, Kim Jong Un has made a strategic decision to go to war. We do not know when or how Kim plans to pull the trigger, but the danger …