I have wonderful news to share.

I think I have been released from a cage and I am flying. I feel really good. Ms. Claire—email from Mujib, February 18

That was the beginning of an email I received from Islamabad on February 18, and the first news I’d received from the family since they began their journey, overland, from Kabul. (That was a nerve-wracking wait.)

For new readers: Since Afghanistan fell to the Taliban, the Cosmopolitan Globalist and our readers have been trying to help a family of eight—five daughters and one son—escape. Here’s their story:

This family has been in mortal danger. Before Kabul fell, their mother was a lawyer and women’s rights activist who put the worst abusers of women and children in all of Afghanistan—true psychopaths—behind bars. When the Taliban rolled in, thes…