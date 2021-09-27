I wish good health to those who are reading this letter now and I hope they are healthy and have a happy life with their family.

I am ██████████ and I’m writing this letter from Kabul. I am the head of a family of eight: myself, my wife, my five daughters, and my son.

I worked hard for many years so that my children could have a good life. To study. Achieve their dreams. Be a useful person in the community and serve their people.

My children must study so that they can be useful to society in the future. I have always supported them in this.

I worked in the health department for many years. I also worked for seven years for the French NGO ███████ as a field trainer and helped them successfully to complete their projects.

My wife worked as a lawyer in Afghanistan, helping to support vulnerable women and children.

My 24-year-old daughter ███████, a law and political science graduate, dreamed of earning a master’s degree in this field from a developed country and becoming a lawyer, like her mo…