The Taliban rolls into Kabul, August 17, 2021. VOA, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons

I wanted to give you an update on the family many of you helped. They’re still in Afghanistan. You’ve kept them alive for more than a year.

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If you’re new, let me explain the story. Shortly after the fall of Kabul, I became acquainted with an Afghan family in an utterly desperate situation. They are couple with six children, of whom five are girls. The youngest is just seven years old. Before Afghanistan fell, the mother was a lawyer. She defended vulnerable women and children, putting their abusers behind bars. When the Taliban rolled in, they released the criminals. These men are psychopaths. They will kill her if they find her.

The father worked in the health bureaucracy, and before that, as a field trainer for a French NGO, now defunct, that carried out immunization campaigns. Because he worked for a western NGO, he too is a target for reprisal.

Initially, they c…