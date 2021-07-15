Epistemic chaos and the Delta variant, Part IV
The angels of death
By Claire Berlinski
This is the last essay in our series about the spread of the anti-vaccination movement on the Internet. Here are the first three parts:
Part I: Catastrophic risks: The Internet as threat multiplier
Part II: Confusing claims about vaccines: An epistemic map
Part III: Old anti-vax arguments and new mutants
If you’re a new reader, welcome. This month,1 the Cosmopolitan Globalists have been exploring global catastrophic and existential risks. We’ve already had a look at nuclear near-misses, the risks of biotechnology, and threats from space such as solar flares. We’ve taken a detour, this week, to explore the spread of the anti-vaccination movement; we’ve done so both because the subject is topical—and urgent—and to demonstrate the way the Internet serves as a catastrophic risk multiplier.
A small handful of activists have used the Internet to persuade a very significant proportion of the public the world around—roughly one in every five people2—that contrary to overwhelming…