By Claire Berlinski and Yuri Deigin, from Paris and Moscow

Yesterday, my co-author Yuri Deigin and I published an article in Quillette titled, Looking for Covid19 miracle drugs? We already have them. They’re called vaccines.

Let’s introduce the cast of characters. Bret Weinstein is a former professor of biology in the United States. His podcasts have a significant reach. Some episodes have been downloaded five million times.

Recently, he and his guests advanced a complex theory intertwining the claim that ivermectin is a miracle cure for Covid19 with the idea that mRNA and adenovirus-vector vaccines are “toxic” and, in the words of a report Weinstein cites approvingly, “unsafe for human use.” The danger is grave, Weinstein intones. There is a conspiracy to obscure these truths from the public.

Weinstein is best known for having been driven off his own college campus by a horde of aroused zombies. He was right to say, at the time, that the ideology by which they were inspired (some speci…