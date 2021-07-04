Can any person say what may be the consequences of introducing a bestial humour into the human frame after a long lapse of years? Who knows beside, what ideas may rise, in the course of time, from a brutal fever having exercised its incongruous impression on the brain? Who knows also, that the human character may undergo strange mutations from quadruped sympathy; and that some modern Pasiphae may rival the fables of old ...

—Benjamin Moseley, denouncing Jenner’s smallpox inoculation